Thomas Hill Standpipe open for autumn tour Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leaf peeping is a pretty serious past time here in Maine.

One of the best spots to take in the fall foliage from up high in Bangor is back Wednesday.

Typically, the Bangor Water District opens up the Thomas Hill Standpipe once a season each year.

This year, they’re doing things a little differently.

Wednesday is their first of two autumn tours.

They’ve announced they will be doing away with their winter visit this year and adding a second visit in October.

They cited several factors for the change, including weather and typically a low turnout.

This year, they will be letting people climb to the top and take in the spectacular views Wednesday and again on Oct. 11th from three to six.

