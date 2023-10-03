T-Mobile awards nearly $50,000 to Skowhegan organization

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - “One of the key things we are trying to do is revitalize some of our buildings in the downtown,” Patric Moore, business relations manager for Main Street Skowhegan said.

Main Street Skowhegan is working to repurpose a vacant property into what would be known as the Kitchen.

“Skowhegan already has a strong food system,” Moore said.

Moore says the shared commercial space will support culinary entrepreneurs.

“The kitchen is really a way to bring these entrepreneurs together and provide a way that reduces the barriers to entry to start a food business,” he said.

Supporting their mission, T-Mobile awarded nearly $50,000 in grant funding towards the project.

“This is a huge opportunity, not only for us but for the other recipients of the grant funding as well,” Moore said.

“To date, we have given to million dollars across 225 communities in 42 states,” Hotham said.

Sam Hotham, retail store manager for the T-Mobile in Waterville presented the award to the Main Street Skowhegan.

He says T-Mobile is proud to support local businesses.

“We want to be more than just a wireless provider with cell phone towers and retail stores. We want to be part of the community,” Hotham said.

In the meantime, Moore says the kitchen will also serve multi purposes,

“We are going to have the shared kitchen space that is really designed for those businesses looking to produce consumer packaged goods, but we are going to also have a food hall element as well,” Moore said.

Construction for the 1.3-million-dollar project will start in a few months. Moore says he hopes it will inspire more people to reach their goals.

“Finding like-minded people is absolutely critical when you are an entrepreneur. It can be a lonely journey sometimes and that’s really the idea of all the work that I have been doing through main street Skowhegan and really building up our business community, making sure that people know they are not alone,” Moore said.

“I hope that innovative culinary aspirations can grow here, I hope that local businesses and local farms can flourish,” Hotham said.

