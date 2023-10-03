Some Theatre Presents: The Exorcist

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the arrival of October comes all things haunted and spooky.

If scares are what you desire, look no further than Some Theatre Company later this month.

A pre-Broadway stage version of “The Exorcist” will make its New England debut on October 19th.

That’s the first of 11 shows all the way through Halloween.

We spoke with cast and crew about adapting the iconic horror title, known first as a book, then as a film, to this new form - a live production.

“It’s a really great combination of the stuff that everybody is familiar with from the movie,” Molly Dubovy, plays Regan in The Exorcist said.

“But it also is very strongly based on the book as well. So it has all the scary elements that everybody wants from the movie, but it also has a lot more humanity and diving into the different internal demons of the characters that you see in the movie, but it’s it really explores the relationships between all the characters as all of this chaos and horror is going on around them.”

This is The Exorcist, so keep that in mind when deciding the proper audience for the show.

For tickets, visit stcmaine.org.

