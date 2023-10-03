New syringe and needle litter pick-up service now offered in Bangor

New syringe and needle pick-up service now offered in Bangor
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Oct. 3, 2023
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When the weather is nice and folks want to take a walk around Bangor, one concern on the paths is syringe and needle litter.

Some local groups organize seasonal clean-ups so you can enjoy outdoor areas, but now, there’s a new member of the clean-up effort.

The Bangor City Council and the Health Equity Alliance have hired a part-time Syringe Waste Specialist to remove syringe litter.

Thanks to this service, individuals and businesses can submit requests to help these organizations keep Bangor cleaned up.

Director of Communications for Health Equity Alliance, Jill Henderson said, “The people that know best what the city needs are the people that live here, you know? So, we’re happy to have more eyes and ears in the community letting us know where there’s problems that we can address. You know, it takes the whole community to make change, and we’re just happy to be a resource to the community to make that change happen.”

Currently, this program is only offered in Bangor.

To request a syringe pick-up or to inquire about adding your area, you can go to https://www.mainehealthequity.org/

