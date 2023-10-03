More guns found at Portland Jetport than most New England airports

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -The Transportation Security Administration says six guns have been stopped at security at the Portland International Jetport so far this year. Of all the airports in New England, only Logan Airport in Boston has stopped more with 15.

Security officials in Bangor have stopped three guns at security checkpoints this year.

The TSA says New England Airports are on pace to pass last year’s total of 47 firearms intercepted. Through the first three quarters of 2023, 42 guns have been intercepted.

During the first three quarters of 2023, the TSA intercepted 5,072 firearms at airport security checkpoints across the country, and at the current rate, the agency will surpass last year’s record of 6,542 firearms prevented from getting onboard planes.

In the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, Transportation Security Officers stopped 1,820 firearms at checkpoints. The total represents an average of 19.8 firearms per day at TSA checkpoints, of which more than 94% were loaded.

“Passengers may travel with a firearm, but it must be in their checked baggage,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Firearms are only permitted in checked baggage, unloaded in a locked hard-sided case and must be declared to the airline when checking the bag at the ticket counter. Firearms are prohibited at security checkpoints, in the secure area of an airport or in the passenger cabin of an aircraft even if a passenger has a concealed carry permit or is in a constitutional carry jurisdiction.”

