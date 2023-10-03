Messalonskee football enjoying strong season

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Messalonskee Eagles are 5-0 thanks to togetherness.

Eagles are 5-0 and host Edward Little on Friday at 7 p.m. (WABI)

“I’m very proud of the kids that have been playing so far. I’m very excited to see what we can do moving forward. I just feel like we’re all coming together as a team. We’re playing hard. We’re practicing hard. It’s just showing right now,” said Garrett Card, senior wide receiver/cornerback.

Messo has a father-son coaching and quarterback duo.

“‘It works pretty well. We have the saying ‘don’t take it home.’ We leave it all at the field. We talk football at the field. When we’re home, we’re a family, but when we’re here we’re all football and football focused. He’s a great coach, and I love having him as my coach,” said Tatum Doucette, sophomore quarterback/free safety.

“Tatum works really, really hard. He always puts in extra effort. I have to pull him off the lawn from the front yard to get inside because he’s just got a drive, and it really shows when he hits a field,” said Blair Doucette, head coach.

These players have helped the program reach new heights.

“The kids were really committed to having a winning culture this year. We’re 5-27 in the past four years, so the kids have already met one of those goals, which was to match these last four years just in this season alone, which they’ve done. I’m really proud of what they’ve committed too. Practices have been focused, and they’ve all been doing a really great job of responding to coaching,” said Blair Doucette.

Messalonskee is hosting Edward Little on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.