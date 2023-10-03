Maine’s Assistant AG pleads not guilty in OUI misdemeanor

WILTON, Maine (SUN JOURNAL) - The Assistant Attorney General of Maine pleaded not guilty to operating under the influence, according to the Sun Journal.

35-year old Paul Suitter of Portland was arrested on the misdemeanor charge on August 5th in Wilton.

He posted bail the next morning.

According to the Sun Journal, Suitter’s attorney submitted a written not guilty plea on his behalf in a Farmington court.

