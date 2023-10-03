Legal sports betting likely in November for Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Legal sports betting in Maine is expected to begin next month.

Officials with the Maine Gambling Control Unit say the rules and regulations have been submitted to the Attorney General’s Office for review.

This is the third version submitted following more than a year of work.

Expectations are that approval could come as early as the first week in November, if not shortly thereafter.

“So, I just grab that same package that everybody’s signed off on, and I just take that over to the Secretary of State’s Office,” explained Executive Director Milt Champion. “And once they publish it for adoption, then we’re good to go. And at that point, anybody that’s submitted an application request for a temporary license, which is part of the requirement, then I will start kicking out licenses that day.”

Champion adds so far, the Penobscot, Maliseet and Mic Mac tribes are going with Caesars Sportsbook for mobile gaming.

He says the Passamaquoddy Tribe has yet to submit but are likely to choose a company other than Caesars.

As for OTB locations, Bet MGM has been selected as a partner for the two to submit license applications.

One will be in Waterville, the other in Sanford.

It’s likely Hollywood Casino’s in-house sports book will be affiliated with ESPN.

