Incident in Milford leads to multiple in custody

(WABI)
By Will Wagner and WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Sherriff’s Office, special response team, and The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency have responded to an incident in Milford on Monday.

The sheriff’s office was conducting an investigation when a situation involving weapons occurred leading.

The residence involved was secured before two men would be taken into custody and a third person being transported to the hospital.

After a potential barricaded person situation, the special response team was able to get a fourth person to exit the residence.

Route 178 in Milford was closed for multiple hours in the afternoon from near the Bradley town line to the intersection with Route 2.

”It’s been about the same throughout the whole day, been a lot of yelling, trying to get him out of the house. Sounds like there’s people held up in the house and not wanting to come out.”

“I saw the firetruck and ambulance blocking Bradley Road at the beginning right near Dollar General, and I rode up and I saw nine, ten sheriff cars up here.”>

Milford Fire and Ambulance also assisted in the matter.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to release more information surrounding the matter.

