Home and pets saved in Eddington after small porch fire erupts

Multiple units responded to an Eddington home for small porch fire(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A home and some pets in Eddington were saved thanks to a person who noticed a fire on the porch when they were driving by earlier this afternoon.

Multiple units responded to the home on Jarvis Gore Drive.

Holden fire officials say the passerby kicked in the back door and got a few dogs out of the house and then called the fire department.

They say the Good Samaritan helped them and the owners of the home immensely.

“We got it right at the right time, just a small fire on the porch,” said Brent Basley, captain of Holdren Fire.

“Once it got air, of course it picked up but they called it in at the right time. They say fire grows every minute and you know, another couple of minutes, who knows what we would’ve been looking at.”

The owners of the home were not there when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

