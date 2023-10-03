Hampden’s Fall Fest returns for a second year

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Hampden’s Fall Fest is back and it had something for everyone.

Over the weekend, a handful of food trucks served everything from tacos to ice cream.

Little ones had a blast in bounce houses and an obstacle course.

A large area of the lawn was set aside for local businesses.

Visitors were able to get anything from fall decor to handmade jewelry, even a place to get a massage.

“I thought it was a great thing to do for the community, bringing people together, families, fun, food, Fall,” said organizer Ann Hoffman.

Organizer say this year’s staging was much bigger than last year.

