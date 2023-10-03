Fall in the morning, summer by the afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our nice stretch of weather continues!

An area of high pressure remains over our region today, bringing us mostly sunny skies and above-average highs. However, a weak cold front to our north will bring a few clouds to northern parts of the state. Temperatures will soar this afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s for some inland locations, which could break a few records.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday. It won’t be as warm, but highs will still reach the 60s and 70s. Fog will develop Wednesday night and linger into Thursday morning. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday afternoon. Highs will still be above average, but they will gradually drop each day as we head toward the weekend.

Our weather pattern will begin to shift later this week. Friday looks like it will remain dry, but there will be increasing cloud cover. Our next weathermaker will move in this weekend. A low pressure system and cold front will move through the area and bring clouds, rain and cooler temperatures. It looks like the weather pattern will stay more active after this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 75-83°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 52-58°. Light and variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s and 70s. South wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning fog. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s along the coast and 70s inland. South wind 5-15+ mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. South wind 5-15+ mph.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.