Emergency alerts going out Wednesday afternoon

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Don’t be alarmed when your cell phone makes a loud, jarring noise Wednesday afternoon at 2:20 p.m.

It’s just a test of the Emergency Alert System.

Old Orchard Beach is one of many towns giving its residents a heads-up that the alerts will be going out over cell phones, radio and TV.

York County Emergency Management Agency is among those agencies to respond when an emergency is called and said these alerts are important and can save lives in the event of a real emergency.

“This would be in the case of an Amber Alert, if there was a missing child, severe weather warnings, if there were to be some sort of security incident such as a mass shooting – or really any sort of imminent danger that folks would be in – these messages would be sent out,” said Megan Arsenault of York County EMA.

These emergency alerts will go out over the radios and TV accompanied by a loud tone. The same sort of test is going out over wireless cellphones. Officials said the public should be prepared.

“It might be loud and it’s not a sound that folks are used to hearing, so don’t be alarmed, it is a test and it is just a way to keep us safe so that we’re familiarizing ourselves with not only seeing this on our phone, but thinking about what we would do if was an actual emergency and learning where they can get more information,” Arsenault said.

If your phone doesn’t go off Wednesday at 2:20 p.m., chances are your phone has the alerts turned off. Officials said it is important to go into your settings and allow for emergency alerts.

