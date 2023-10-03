Car crashes into wall at Pineland Farms Potato Company

mars hill
mars hill(wagm)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARS HILL, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt after a man crashed his car into a wall and some cars at the Pineland Farms Potato Company in Mars Hill Monday night.

Officials say 49-year-old Ernest Richardson of Bridgton, was driving on Benjamin Street when he went off the road and hit a stone retaining wall and fence at Pineland Farms.

Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says he hit two other vehicles in the Pineland Farms parking lot.

No one was in them.

They did not say what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

The 6th Annual Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend kicks off this week
Brewer Parks and Rec Fall Children's Yard Sale
Brewer Parks and Rec holding Fall Children’s Sale
Gavel
Maine’s Assistant AG pleads not guilty in OUI misdemeanor
Visitors were able to get anything from fall decor to handmade jewelry, even a place to get a...
Hampden’s Fall Fest returns for a second year