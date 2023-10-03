A bus crash in a Venice suburb kills at least 21 people

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway...
According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring others on Tuesday, authorities said.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that there were 15 survivors from the crash, which happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Authorities say Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died after being shot in the line of duty.
‘Lived as a hero; died as a hero’: 29-year-old deputy dies in shooting with armed man
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
LIVE: Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Duane...
Florida man convicted of killing two women over 25 years ago set to receive lethal injection
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York...
Judge in Trump’s fraud trial issues limited gag order after former president makes disparaging post about court clerk
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, swears in Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., left, to the Senate...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history