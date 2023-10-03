Brewer Parks and Recreation hosts 10th annual Fall children’s yard sale

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Autumn season is here and for many that means apple picking, heading to a pumpkin patch or breaking out those Halloween decorations a little early.

For others, a new season calls for a closet cleanout.

If you have children’s clothes, toys or sports equipment to sell, there’s a great opportunity for you in Brewer.

Brewer Parks and Recreation will hold their annual Fall children’s yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8am to 12pm.

It’s the 10th year that the department has hosted the event.

The deputy director said no matter which side of the table you’re on, whether you’re looking to sell or if you’re looking for a good deal, it’s a great opportunity for the community as a whole.

“There’s bargain hunters all over the area here and there’s people that need things and you can come in here and you can find just about anything,” said Aimee Cyr.

“You can find stuff for newborns up to about 12-year-old children, as well. Especially the babies, they grow so quickly and sometimes parents are selling stuff that their kids haven’t gotten into because they’ve grown so quickly.

They’re accepting new or gently used clothing, toys, sports equipment and furniture.

Oct. 3 is the last day to register for a table to sell items.

If you’re interested you can call 989-5199 or go to their website.

