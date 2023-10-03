Brewer Parks and Rec holding Fall Children’s Sale

Brewer Parks and Rec Fall Children's Yard Sale
Brewer Parks and Rec Fall Children's Yard Sale(Brewer Parks and Rec)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - If you want to get ahead of your spring cleaning, register for the Brewer Parks and Rec Fall Children’s Yard Sale!

Oct. 3 is the last day to register if you have new or gently used children’s toys, clothes, furniture, and more to sell.

If you’d like to attend, the yard sale with be on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.

To register, visit brewerrec.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Gavel
Maine’s Assistant AG pleads not guilty in OUI misdemeanor
Visitors were able to get anything from fall decor to handmade jewelry, even a place to get a...
Hampden’s Fall Fest returns for a second year
These emergency alerts will go out over the radios and TV accompanied by a loud tone.
Emergency alerts going out Wednesday afternoon
Maine DHHS said the payments are intended to support families of children who did not have...
P-EBT cards worth $100-plus mailed to Maine families leaving some parents confused
Incident in Milford leads to multiple in custody