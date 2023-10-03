Brewer Parks and Rec holding Fall Children’s Sale

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - If you want to get ahead of your spring cleaning, register for the Brewer Parks and Rec Fall Children’s Yard Sale!

Oct. 3 is the last day to register if you have new or gently used children’s toys, clothes, furniture, and more to sell.

If you’d like to attend, the yard sale with be on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.

To register, visit brewerrec.com.

