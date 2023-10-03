The 6th Annual Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend kicks off this week

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The 6th Annual Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend kicks off this Thursday!

The event opens with festivities and Down East Dead in concert at The Grand Theater.

Weekend highlights include: a watercolor class, story time with Alexandra S.D. Hinrichs, and you can even check out blown glass pumpkin patch.

