The 6th Annual Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend kicks off this week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The 6th Annual Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend kicks off this Thursday!
The event opens with festivities and Down East Dead in concert at The Grand Theater.
Weekend highlights include: a watercolor class, story time with Alexandra S.D. Hinrichs, and you can even check out blown glass pumpkin patch.
