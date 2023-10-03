12-year-old boy dies after hitting head at skate park, police say

A 12-year-old boy died after hitting his head at a skate park, police said.
A 12-year-old boy died after hitting his head at a skate park, police said.(mikhailsabela via Canva | File)
By Maiya Fleck and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Police in North Dakota say a young boy has died after an accident at a skate park.

According to the Mandan Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was injured in an accident involving a bicycle at the Manda Skate Park next to the Mandan High School.

Police said they responded to a medical call at the park Monday night. Responding officers reported finding a child suffering serious head injuries.

The boy was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, authorities said the boy’s injuries were consistent with a bicycle accident.

Mandan police did not immediately identify the child.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Hampden Preschooler Released from Hospital
Darlings touch a truck event
Darlings Host Touch a Truck Event
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers says he also has an ankle injury, still won’t rule out return this season
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote