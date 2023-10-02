Sidewalk plows to be named by Bangor students

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Public Works is looking for names for their sidewalk plows.

They’re leaving it up to Bangor students to provide the names for the four machines.

Pre-K to 3rd grades, 4th to 5th grades, 6th to eighth grades, and 9th through 12th grades will each have a winning name selected for a machine.

This idea came after city plans to focus sidewalk plowing routes near schools.

Following the naming of the plows, student provided artwork will be printed and installed on the plows along with the chosen name.

”I think we’ll have a lot of really fun names, and I’m not a super creative person, so I’m not sure exactly what we’ll see, but I expect that the students will put out a lot of really good suggestions. I expect that it’s gonna be tough for us to come up with winning names.” stated Aaron Huotari, Director of Public Works

Winning names will be announced at a City Council workshop on October 23rd.

The artwork will be revealed on Public Works social media and their website on November 17th, shortly before the machines are expected to be in action, although with Maine weather, they could be used sooner.

