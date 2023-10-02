Sidewalk plows to be named by Bangor students

(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Public Works is looking for names for their sidewalk plows.

They’re leaving it up to Bangor students to provide the names for the four machines.

Pre-K to 3rd grades, 4th to 5th grades, 6th to eighth grades, and 9th through 12th grades will each have a winning name selected for a machine.

This idea came after city plans to focus sidewalk plowing routes near schools.

Following the naming of the plows, student provided artwork will be printed and installed on the plows along with the chosen name.

”I think we’ll have a lot of really fun names, and I’m not a super creative person, so I’m not sure exactly what we’ll see, but I expect that the students will put out a lot of really good suggestions. I expect that it’s gonna be tough for us to come up with winning names.” stated Aaron Huotari, Director of Public Works

Winning names will be announced at a City Council workshop on October 23rd.

The artwork will be revealed on Public Works social media and their website on November 17th, shortly before the machines are expected to be in action, although with Maine weather, they could be used sooner.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Record breaking highs possible Tuesday. Cooler & wetter weather by the weekend.
Record Breaking Highs Tuesday
Authorities are warning of scammers who are impersonating law enforcement.
Phone scammers impersonating local law enforcement
Bangor Knights of Columbus hold annual tootsie roll campaign in Hermon
Two taken into custody following Brewer Riverwalk drug bust