Residents asked to shelter in place as police respond to barricaded person in Milford

Route 178 in Milford is shut down as law enforcement responds to a barricaded person
Route 178 in Milford is shut down as law enforcement responds to a barricaded person(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says it is on the scene of a barricaded person on Route 178 in Milford.

Deputies are asking residents in the immediate area to shelter in place.

Route 178 is blocked off and traffic is being diverted from the area.

We have a reporter on the way and will provide updates as they become available to us.

Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded person on Rt 178 in Milford. The Penobscot County Sheriffs Office is...

Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Sidewalk plows to be named by Bangor students
Record breaking highs possible Tuesday. Cooler & wetter weather by the weekend.
Record Breaking Highs Tuesday
Authorities are warning of scammers who are impersonating law enforcement.
Phone scammers impersonating local law enforcement
Bangor Knights of Columbus hold annual tootsie roll campaign in Hermon