Residents asked to shelter in place as police respond to barricaded person in Milford

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says it is on the scene of a barricaded person on Route 178 in Milford.

Deputies are asking residents in the immediate area to shelter in place.

Route 178 is blocked off and traffic is being diverted from the area.

We have a reporter on the way and will provide updates as they become available to us.

