Record Breaking Highs Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A great first week of October as high pressure remains under control, bringing dry conditions and above normal temperatures during the workweek. Enjoy it as by the weekend cooler & wetter conditions return.

The high will begin to slide to our east starting Thursday and will result in more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures Thursday & Friday. Low pressure will move into the region for the weekend. This will begin to produce breezy winds starting Friday & will last through Sunday. Rain will spread across the region late Friday night & will continue through Sunday. It does look like the heaviest rain will fall on Saturday with lighter showers by Sunday. As it stands right now, rainfall totals will average from 1-2″.

Until then, expect plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with the potential for some record-breaking highs. Temperatures for a lot of locations will hit the 70s and low 80s. Dew points will also climb slightly hitting the low 60s giving it a sticky feel. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures will be gradually cooling into the weekend.

Wednesday will have some areas of fog in the morning with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will range from the upper 60s along the coast where a sea breeze will keep conditions cooler to the mid 70s inland.

By Thursday & Friday, more clouds spread across the region and highs will only be in the 60s & low 70s.

Wet & cooler conditions for the weekend and that does look to be the trend into next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to the mid 50s. SW wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm with lots of sun & potential record-breaking highs in the 70s & 80s. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs mostly in the 60s. Breezy southerly wind.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain. Highs in the 60s, breezy SSE wind.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy westerly wind.

