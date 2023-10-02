Phone scammers impersonating local law enforcement

Authorities are warning of scammers who are impersonating law enforcement.
Authorities are warning of scammers who are impersonating law enforcement.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A piece of advice for everyone out there with a telephone.

Law enforcement will never call you asking for money.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning following a rash of recent scams.

Officials reiterate, law enforcement will not call you on the phone and request bail money for a warrant.

They say too many people are still falling for this phone scam.

The scammers often use local agencies and officer names when calling.

The callers may indicate you have a warrant or other legal actions pending.

The scammers suggest the matter can be resolved if you pay the bail or fee over the phone.

If you have a question about any call you receive, hang up and call your local authorities.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Sidewalk plows to be named by Bangor students
Record breaking highs possible Tuesday. Cooler & wetter weather by the weekend.
Record Breaking Highs Tuesday
Bangor Knights of Columbus hold annual tootsie roll campaign in Hermon
Two taken into custody following Brewer Riverwalk drug bust