Phone scammers impersonating local law enforcement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A piece of advice for everyone out there with a telephone.

Law enforcement will never call you asking for money.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning following a rash of recent scams.

Officials reiterate, law enforcement will not call you on the phone and request bail money for a warrant.

They say too many people are still falling for this phone scam.

The scammers often use local agencies and officer names when calling.

The callers may indicate you have a warrant or other legal actions pending.

The scammers suggest the matter can be resolved if you pay the bail or fee over the phone.

If you have a question about any call you receive, hang up and call your local authorities.

