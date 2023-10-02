Phone scammers impersonating local law enforcement
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A piece of advice for everyone out there with a telephone.
Law enforcement will never call you asking for money.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning following a rash of recent scams.
Officials reiterate, law enforcement will not call you on the phone and request bail money for a warrant.
They say too many people are still falling for this phone scam.
The scammers often use local agencies and officer names when calling.
The callers may indicate you have a warrant or other legal actions pending.
The scammers suggest the matter can be resolved if you pay the bail or fee over the phone.
If you have a question about any call you receive, hang up and call your local authorities.
