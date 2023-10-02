Penquis discusses HEAP application process

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fall has arrived which means so have cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, many people are struggling financially and may not have money for everyday basic needs such as food and medicine, never mind fuel for the future. Thankfully there is help available for people who qualify for fuel assistance. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, assists income-eligible households in Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Knox counties with high winter heating costs. Homes may be heated with oil, kerosene, coal, pellets, wood, LP gas, or electricity.

HEAP has started taking applications for fuel assistance and will run through May 31, 2024, or until funding runs out. It may seem early to book an appointment, but there is a great need and appointments are already booked until the end of the year. Statewide, HEAP applications were up 20 percent last year. As one example, Penquis took more than 12 thousand applications last HEAP season compared to 9,883 the year before, and the trend is likely to continue.

How it works: there are two ways to have a HEAP appointment: 1. Face-to-face appointments usually is a 4-6-week process from application to receiving assistance, or 2. phone appointments which take longer (6-8 weeks from start to finish) since they need to mail out an application to the client and there are an additional 20 days to get it back to the HEAP team. The first applications are dedicated to “Priority Households” which includes a household member that pays for their heat but is also 60 years old and older, 72 months or younger, or someone who is disabled. Penquis appointments have been set up for anyone who applied in 2023 as a “Priority Household” which already includes 6,500 households. It is important to know that not everyone can be served on the first day and it may take a few days for someone to return your call. In fact, Penquis is already booked into December at this time. Once priority households are complete, the focus will switch to households that pay for their heat but do not fall under the “priority Household” status. Renters who have their heat included in their rent are next along with people who have “Room/Board”, and then finally those subsidized with heat included to keep them eligible for the Farm Bill or food stamps.

The federal government is now addressing funding for the 2024 Heating Season. Maine usually receives about $41 million. Maine ran out of HEAP money in April last HEAP season and with HEAP application rates on the rise benefits are lower this year, averaging between $500 and $550 which is about half the amount provided last year. It is important to know HEAP is an assistance program and is not designed to pay for the entire heating cost. Maine was very lucky to receive supplemental funding from the federal and state governments during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that pandemic is over funding availability is different this year.

If a person qualifies for HEAP they are then eligible for other programs including LIAP (helps with electric bills), AMP (electricity assistance program,), or PowerMatch. Income-eligible people may also qualify for other home repair/replacement programs/ heat pumps through Penquis. And, people who do not qualify for HEAP but are in an emergency heating situation (less than a quarter tank of fuel as one example), may be eligible to receive 150 gallons of fuel as part of the Good Neighbor Fund program.

The 2024 Income Guidelines are as follows:

For one month’s income:

Family Size of 1: $2,723, Family of 2: $3,560, Family of 3: $4,398, Family of 4: $5,236, Family of 5: $6,074, Family of 6: $6,911, Family of 7: $7,069

For a yearly income:

Family Size of 1: $32,672 Family Size of 2: $42,725, Family Size of 3: $52,778, Family Size of 4: $62,831, Family Size of 5: 72,883, Family Size of 6: $82,936, Family Size 7: $84,821

If you think you qualify for the program and would like to set up an appointment or to check to see if you have an appointment already scheduled, please call the Penquis team at 973-3500. You may also make an appointment by visiting the Penquis or MaineHousing websites at penquis.org or mainehousing.org

