Patriots lose to Cowboys 38-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (WABI) - The Patriots have a 1-3 record following their 38-3 loss to the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.

New England’s lone points came from a 29-yard field goal from Chad Ryland in the first quarter.

Mac Jones was benched late in the game after completing 12 of 21 pass attempts, throwing for 150 yards and two interceptions.

The Patriots return home next week to take on the Saints. Kickoff is slated for 1pm.

