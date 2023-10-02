Patriots lose to Cowboys 38-3

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots...
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Bland returned the interception for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (WABI) - The Patriots have a 1-3 record following their 38-3 loss to the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.

New England’s lone points came from a 29-yard field goal from Chad Ryland in the first quarter.

Mac Jones was benched late in the game after completing 12 of 21 pass attempts, throwing for 150 yards and two interceptions.

The Patriots return home next week to take on the Saints. Kickoff is slated for 1pm.

