Maine organizations help to build more homes

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - “I think it’s not a right to have a home, it is a basic human need, and everybody is deserving of that,” said Mid-Coast Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Tia Anderson.

Off a back road in Rockland, folks are building a place for some to call ‘home.’

Volunteers from Maine Association of Realtors and Mid-Coast Habitat for Humanity are working together on construction of new cottages at Firefly Field.

“The Maine Association of Realtors is our volunteer group here at Firefly Field. It is a 13 unit subdivision, 10 units of rentals and three Habitat homes. This is a collaborative project of Maine Housing, Knox County Homeless Coalition, and Mid-Coast Habitat for Humanity,” said Anderson.

After seeing the need for more housing, Maine organizations are working together to meet the need.

2023 President of the Maine Association of Realtors, Carmen McPhail said, “Throughout the year, we like to get out into our communities. We volunteer in our communities all the time, because we live here, we play here, and we work here. This market has made affordable housing even scarcer than it had been before. And so, to build affordable housing for people so that they have a place to call home is really important to realtors. We’re not just about selling houses.”

But, it’s more than just a place to hang your hat.

McPhail added, “We think it’s very important for everyone to have a place to call home. We’re all about home ownership and home pride, having a home that you can call your own, having a place that you can have pride in, and knowing that at the end of the day I have a place to go.”

And the initiative doesn’t stop here.

Anderson said, “This project is ongoing. We have a house being built down in St. George, we’re finishing up a pocket neighborhood on the north end of Rockland. There’s just a lot of opportunity and more to come.”

For more information about Mid-Coast Habitat or to apply for Habitat housing, you can go to https://midcoasthabitat.org/

