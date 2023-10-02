Madison man accused of killing former roommate appear in court for bail hearing

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Somerset County judge heard testimony at a bail hearing this morning for the Madison man accused of killing his former roommate.

61-year-old Roland Flood appeared in the courtroom today in shackles.

Flood is charged with the murder of Mark Trabue of Anson in July.

The state called Detective Jillian Monahan to the stand today.

She testified that Trabue was found slumped over on the driver side of his car that was parked at a cemetery on East Houghton Street in Madison.

She said Flood had defensive wounds and appeared to have stab wounds.

She also testified that a few days prior to the incident, there was an argument between Flood, Trabue and a third party.

She said Flood asked Trabue to leave the house, which resulted in Flood threatening to kill him.

During cross examination, Flood’s defense attorney said people say things they don’t mean.

“What you reported is that Mr. Trabue said something along the lines of ‘how you would like to get kicked out of my house,’ and Mr. Flood said, ‘how would you like to die,’ that was what was reported to the detective, correct? Can you agree people say stuff like that all the time, kids on the playground say ‘I’m going to kill you,’ doesn’t mean they are actually going to do it,” the defense said.

“He was located on Saturday around 7 pm, he is known to leave his cell phone at home when he travels but if he was going to travel at night , he will take his glasses. He needed his glasses to see at night so he had left his glasses behind with his cellphone so it was believed that when he left, we suspect he was going out for a short travel and not to stay out all night,” Detective Monahan said.

Flood was taken into custody in September and is being held without a bail.

The judge will make a decision on his bail at a later date.

