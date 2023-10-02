It feels like summer in Maine, but you can now put your studded tires on your vehicle

MAINE (WMTW) - It may feel a bit like summer in Maine this week, but there are things you can start doing to prepare for winter.

As of Tuesday, that includes putting studded tires on your vehicle.

Under Maine state law, studded tires are prohibited from May 1 to October 1 every year, meaning you can put them on as soon as October 2.

Pneumatic tires that feature embedded blocks, studs, flanges, cleats, spikes or other protuberances that are retractable may be used any time of the year, except that the protuberances may not be engaged or extended from the first day of May to the first day of October.

Maine regulators recently approved increased funding for a program that helps low-income Mainers pay their power bills.

You can click here to get energy assistance through Maine Housing’s Home Energy Assistance Program.

