Free career consultations at Waterville Public Library on Mondays

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - ”Not everyone is a resume-writing professional,” Leclair said.

Susan LeClair is a career center manager with Kennebec Northern valley.

Through the Maine Department of Labor, she says they provide career consultations at several locations including here in Waterville.

“We are bringing the career center to the local communities,” LeClair said.

The services they provide goes beyond resume building.

“We assist with the job search interview skills and on the flip side for our employer customers, we are working with employers to help them find their candidates,” LeClair said.

Those services are not only free but important.

“Everyone deserves a career that is satisfying for them,”

Including people who are already employed.

“Take advantage of some skills are training that are available to upscale yourself,” she said.

With over 12 career center locations across the state, Leclair says they are doing all they can to help.

“We are a secret until folks need us so you are not going to think of a career center until you need us but that is something that we want to break. We want to get the information out there so that we are always supporting and encouraging the employers utilizing our services at no cost to them,” she said.

