Bangor Knights of Columbus hold annual tootsie roll campaign in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -Bangor Knights of Columbus rolled up to Hermon this weekend.

Their Campaign for people with special needs made Dysart’s a little sweeter, as the Bangor K-of-C distributed tootsie rolls while asking for donations to support their cause.

Locals donated as they were coming and going from their meals, with lots of kids getting tootsie rolls.

The local portions of the proceeds went to Penobscot Area Special Olympics, Elizabeth Levinson Center, Camp CaPella and Pine Tree Camp.

”It’s hard to explain exactly what the feeling is. There’s a warmth that you get knowing you’re helping people with special needs. We do everything from doing painting at different places. We’ve done cleaning and house repairs, those types of things. So, it’s not just we’re out here asking for your money we go out and do some different organization or different things to help people in the community,” said Bill Bennett, Chairman of the campaign.

A separate portion of the proceeds went to the State Council for them to distribute to similar organizations.

This event is annual and the Bangor Knights of Columbus look forward to doing it every year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.