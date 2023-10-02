BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are in for another nice stretch of weather this week! An area of high pressure remains over our region today, bringing us sunny skies and above-average highs. Some smoke from Canadian wildfires is still impacting the state.

Temperatures will soar on Tuesday. Highs will reach the lower 80s for some inland locations, which could break a few records.

More sunshine is expected on Wednesday. It won’t be as warm, but highs will still reach the 60s and 70s. More of the same is forecast for Thursday.

Our weather pattern will begin to shift later this week. Friday looks like it will remain dry, but there will be increasing cloud cover. Our next weathermaker will move in this weekend. A low pressure system and cold front will move through the area and bring clouds, showers and cooler temperatures. It looks like the weather pattern will stay more active after this weekend.

TODAY: Sunny with haze closer to the coast. Highs 69-73°. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows 48-55°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs 75-82°. West-northwest wind 5-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s along the coast with 70s inland. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10-20 mph.

