Two taken into custody following Brewer Riverwalk drug bust

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -Brewer Police made two arrests on the Waterfront after a suspected drug deal was caught on a camera.

According to the department, 30-year-old Tyler Thomas of Hermon and 46-year-old Bertrand Cote of Bangor were taken into custody after attempting to escape from police.

Thomas is charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, assault on a police officer, and a pending probation violation charge.

Cote is charged with possession of schedule W drugs, falsifying physical evidence, and violation of bail.

Thomas threw a bag in the Penobscot River before entering it himself swimming offshore where he would later be brought aboard a rescue boat by Bangor Fire and Police personnel.

Brewer Police and Penobscot Sheriffs responded to the scene.

Methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and suspected fentanyl were among the drugs recovered.

There was another individual at the scene who was later released.

”Well this morning around just prior to 11 am officers observed a hand-to-hand drug deal occurring on our surveillance cameras, which we have up and down the waterfront here. Upon approach, one individual, try to run from them. He ended up fighting with the officers and ended up going to the river and disposing of some evidence. Attempting to dispose the evidence, anyways” stated Brewer Public Safety Director, Jason Moffatt.

Brewer police says that there was evidence of trafficking.

All three men were banned from all Brewer parks including the waterfront and charges were aggravated due to the Brewer Waterfront being a drug free safe zone.

