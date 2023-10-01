Longtime Maine K9 vest donor passes away in Sorrento

SORRENTO, Maine (WABI) - We at WABI want to paid tribute to a Sorrento woman who helped keep police dogs safe throughout the state.

Madeline Hamersley passed away last week at the age of 93.

Hamersley worked with the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s. They help provide police dogs with vests that protect them from bullets and stabbings.

Thanks to her donations over the years, more than 30 K9s were outfitted with the costly vests.

In 2018, Hamersley was named an honorary member of the Maine State Police K9 Unit

https://www.wabi.tv/content/news/Hancock-County-woman-named-honorary-member-of-State-Police-K9-Unit--488134931.html

In 2020, troopers and police officers from around the state surprised Hamersley for her 90th birthday with a K9 salute in Dedham.

https://www.wabi.tv/content/news/K9-cops-from-around-the-state-met-in-Dedham-for-90th-birthday-surprise--567927991.html

