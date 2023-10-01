Lincoln Police investigating apparent fatal overdose of teen

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a 16-year old apparently died from a drug overdose.

According to a post on their Facebook page, officers were called to Kathadin Avenue around Noon on Friday, September 22nd.

When they arrived, the teen was unconscious.

Lincoln’s police chief says emergency responders worked for 40 minutes to try and save the young man but were unable to.

They are now asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Lincoln Police Department.

