Hampden Fall Fest is back for a second year

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Hampden’s Fall Fest is back and it had something for everyone.

There were a handful of food trucks serving anything from tacos to ice cream.

Little ones were having a blast in bounce houses and an obstacle course.

A large area of the lawn was set aside for local businesses.

They were offering up anything from fall decor to handmade jewelry, even a place to get a massage.

“There is bouncy houses, a game with dices, axe throwing, ring toss, and Jenga.” said Colby who attended the festival.

“I thought it was a great thing to do for the community, bringing people together, families, fun, food, Fall.” stated Ann Hoffman, the organizer’s mother.

This is the Fest’s second year and organizers say it was much larger than the first.

It wrapped up at three on Sunday and organizers are planning to return for a third year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.