Dry weather continues into the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A dome of high pressure will continue to bring us dry weather for today. We are starting off with similar conditions as the past few days. Locally dense fog has settled in across the state and will lift through the morning hours. Smoke will finally begin to decrease a bit this morning and afternoon. Then, a weak cold front moves through later in the afternoon and evening from north to south. The cold front won’t produce any shower activity. However, it looks like it will usher in some more wildfire smoke along its leading edge. So, skies may start to haze up this afternoon across northern Maine with smoke reaching the Bangor region and Downeast by tonight. The good news is, the smoke will clear out pretty quickly as the front exits the coast overnight. Highs on Sunday will reach the low to mid 70′s statewide. Dry weather will persist tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40′s north to lower 50′s Downeast. Expect fog to develop once again overnight into Monday morning. By Monday we will see a return of better air quality and and clearer skies.

With a new area of high pressure moving in, our dry stretch of weather will continue into the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies for much of the work week with above average highs in the 70′s, possibly even touching 80 by the middle of the week for inland locations. Unfortunately, our luck does run out by the time we get into next weekend. A cold front looks to make its way in from the west bringing in the chance for some showers to end the work week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, smoke decreases a bit for the morning and early afternoon, then more will move in along a cold front. Highs reach the low to mid 70′s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, smoke decreases overnight. Lows drop into the lower 40′s north to lower 50′s Downeast.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the lower 70′s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny Highs reach the mid to upper 70′s, possibly touching 80 inland.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the mid to upper 70′s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, highs reach the mid 70′s.

