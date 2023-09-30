Smoke lingers through the first half of our weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains the dominator factor in our forecast this weekend. A low pressure system passing to the south of the Gulf of Maine will continue to bring rain to portions of southern New England today as it exits out to sea. Cloud cover associated with this system will decrease across the region as it moves to the east. Expect less cloud cover the farther inland you go. High pressure has squashed all of the rain to our south so we will remain dry today. Aside form staying rain-free, we are still dealing with lingering Canadian wildfire smoke. Skies, similar to yesterday, will be more milky and hazy in nature. Air quality will once again be affected with moderate levels of particulate matter. Dense fog will be present across the region this morning, gradually burning off by the afternoon. Highs today will reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s inland to the mid to upper 60′s along the coast. Tonight, expect smoke to continue to linger in the sky with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, and fog developing over night. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40′s across northern Maine and into the mid to upper 40′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. While both weekend days will remain dry, Sunday will be the preferred day. Smoke will finally begin to decrease across the state and the sun will actually be able to shine. Highs on Sunday will reach the low to mid 70′s statewide. A cold front will cross the state from north to south Sunday evening. With little moisture to work with, the front won’t produce any shower activity. However, it will cool temperatures down a bit for the start of the work week.

With a new area of high pressure moving in, our dry stretch of weather will continue into the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies for much of the work week with above average highs in the 70′s, possibly even touching 80 by the middle of the week for inland locations. Unfortunately, our luck does run out by the time we get into Friday. A cold front looks to make its way through bringing in the chance for some showers to end the work week.

TODAY: Fog and some cloud cover for the morning will be followed by smoke lingering through the day. Highs will reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s inland to the mid to upper 60′s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, smoke lingering through the night. Lows drop into the lower 40′s across northern Maine and into the mid to upper 40′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, smoke begins to move out of the area. Highs reach the low to mid 70′s statewide.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny Highs reach the mid to upper 70′s, possibly touching 80 inland.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the mid to upper 70′s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, highs reach the mid 70′s.

