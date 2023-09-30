Pups party for Paws on Parade’s 30th birthday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pet owners and their pups came out to Husson University Saturday to strut their stuff at the Paws on Parade!

This year is the 30th birthday of the event hosted by Bangor Humane Society.

“It’s one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, we have so much fun and we’re super excited to have it,” says Bangor Humane Society’s Volunteer & Community Outreach Coordinator Chelsea Brown. “We’re so excited to see everybody coming in and supporting the Bangor Humane Society. As you can see, we’ve got shelter dogs, we got people bringing their dogs, lots of costumes, our big animal balloon dog is walking around, a lot of volunteers. So it’s a huge day, a lot of fun.”

Beyond the pet parade around Husson’s circle, there was raffles and contests to enter, with categories including longest ears, best dog-owner lookalike, and a costume contest.

Paws on Parade is a fundraising event for Bangor Humane Society, who serves nearly 2,000 animals each year. To encourage adoptions, the event hosted some of the humane society’s shelter dogs for a chance to meet a potential owner.

“We have raised our goals here, which was $10,000 but we’re still going, we’re so excited,” explains Brown. “So still donate, if you’re out there, you can go right to our web page and look at Paws on Parade and donate through there.”

No matter big or small, calm or crazy, or anything in between, all attendees had a barking good time while supporting a great cause!

“It’s huge because it’s really advocating for the animals, as well as our organization and just having really a lot of fun for the organization as well as the community,” she says.

