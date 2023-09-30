Motorcycle ride benefits Sarah’s House of Maine

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - The Eighth Annual Motorcycle Ride to Support Sarah’s House, a “home away from home” for cancer patients receiving treatment, took off on Saturday.

The route started in Charleston and went to Millinocket where a pitstop was made for lunch, and then continued back through LaGrange.

Registration began at nine, followed by a safety talk and a drawing for a fifty-fifty raffle.

”So it means a lot to me. It means a lot to a lot of people’s family who’s had people that have used Sarah’s House and its just a great place and a great thing to do,” said Brain Hanson, Lieutenant, Charleston Fire Department.

With some sporting matching t-shirts, the crew rode the 130-mile route with ease.

Many sponsorships like the Charleston Fire Department and Darlings Auto Group, contribute to the success of this event each year.

If you’d like to find out more information about Sarah’s House of Maine you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.