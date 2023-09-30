Here’s how a government shutdown would impact more than 100,000 veterans in Maine

Congress has yet to reach a deal to keep the government open
There are more than 100,000 veterans in Maine, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is...
There are more than 100,000 veterans in Maine, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is sharing information about services that would be affected if the government shuts down.(MGN / Pexels)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WMTW) - The deadline to extend federal funding as the country is headed toward a government shutdown is looming.

Congress has yet to reach a deal to keep the government open.

There are more than 100,000 veterans in Maine, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is sharing information about services that would be affected if the government shuts down.

NOT IMPACTED

•Veteran health care is not impacted. VA Medical Centers, Outpatient Clinics, and Vet Centers will be open.

•VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits.

•Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits processing will continue.

•The Board of Veterans’ Appeals will continue decisions on Veterans’ cases.

•VA Contact Centers (1-800-MyVA411) and the Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988, Press 1) are open 24/7.

IMPACTED

•VA will not provide Veteran career counseling or transition assistance program activities.

•The GI Bill Hotline will be closed.

•VA benefits regional offices will be closed.

•VA will cease public affairs and outreach to Veterans.

•VA will not permanently place headstones or maintain the grounds at VA national cemeteries.

•VA will not process applications for pre-need burials.

•VA will not print new presidential memorial certificates.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Ellsworth police station
Ellsworth debuts new police station
Natasha Venable
Monmouth woman sentenced to 40 years for sex crimes against children
Maine Air Guard
National Guard show sky-high appreciation for employers of servicemen & women
Upcoming events for Collins Center, Bangor Symphony Orchestra
Upcoming events for Collins Center, Bangor Symphony Orchestra