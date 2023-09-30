Carmel Days Festival offers family friendly fun

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) -There was fun for the whole family in Carmel today, all for free.

After a parade, people of all ages made it into the recreation complex for the annual Carmel Days Festival.

Chainsaw woodcarving and carriage rides were going on throughout the day.

Of course, there was plenty for the younger ones to do, with a rock wall, obstacle course, cotton candy, and bungee jumping being only some of the offerings.

Many have come to associate Carmel Days with the arrival of Fall.

”Carmel Days is somewhere that people come together, have a great time. Some people like to do games, carnival games. Other people like to sell food and sometimes there’s people playing basketball.” said Silas Bryant an attendee at the event.

“The village market behind us is selling pizza slices for two dollars and all their soft drinks and drinks for a dollar. So, it’s not necessarily to make a profit as much as is just for everybody to have a good affordable time and come out and see everybody in the community and have a good time.” stated State Representative Jim Thorne.

The Carmel Days Festival is an annual event that has grown in size recent years.

In addition to family friendly fun, many attendees supported fundraising efforts for local organizations.

The festivities concluded with fireworks at dusk.

