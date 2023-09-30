Brewer celebrates 25 years of Chamberlain Freedom Park

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer relished in its local history Saturday as they celebrated the 25th anniversary of Chamberlain Freedom Park.

The park was dedicated to General Joshua Chamberlain, a Union hero who served in the Civil War and beloved Maine historical figure.

Chamberlain Freedom Park also marks the site of the official Maine Underground Railroad, as the now-dismantled John Holyoke House on the property was the location of a “mysterious shaft” attributed to the cause. To commemorate Brewer’s involvement in the Underground Railroad, Civil War, and abolition, the park houses a Joshua Chamberlain statute, the 20th Maine granite marker, and the “North to Freedom” slave statue.

”I think it’s really important to make sure we know our history, to know where we came from, and to be proud of those that have charted the path to make our history rich. And Joshua Chamberlain was, is a prime example of that,” comments Brewer Mayor Soubanh Phanthay. “So it’s good to know where we came from, but also good to know where we are today. And yes, there is still more to be done, but sometimes it’s good to stop and smell the roses and recognize the great that has been accomplished so far.”

Local historians, representatives, artists, and more spoke or displayed art at the event, including the sculptor of the two monuments displayed at the park.

