Brewer celebrates 25 years of Chamberlain Freedom Park

The park was dedicated to General Joshua Chamberlain, a Union hero who served in the Civil War and beloved Maine historical figure.
25 yrs of Chamberlain Freedom Park
25 yrs of Chamberlain Freedom Park(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer relished in its local history Saturday as they celebrated the 25th anniversary of Chamberlain Freedom Park.

The park was dedicated to General Joshua Chamberlain, a Union hero who served in the Civil War and beloved Maine historical figure.

Chamberlain Freedom Park also marks the site of the official Maine Underground Railroad, as the now-dismantled John Holyoke House on the property was the location of a “mysterious shaft” attributed to the cause. To commemorate Brewer’s involvement in the Underground Railroad, Civil War, and abolition, the park houses a Joshua Chamberlain statute, the 20th Maine granite marker, and the “North to Freedom” slave statue.

”I think it’s really important to make sure we know our history, to know where we came from, and to be proud of those that have charted the path to make our history rich. And Joshua Chamberlain was, is a prime example of that,” comments Brewer Mayor Soubanh Phanthay. “So it’s good to know where we came from, but also good to know where we are today. And yes, there is still more to be done, but sometimes it’s good to stop and smell the roses and recognize the great that has been accomplished so far.”

Local historians, representatives, artists, and more spoke or displayed art at the event, including the sculptor of the two monuments displayed at the park.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

High pressure remains the dominator factor in our forecast this weekend
Smoke lingers through the first half of our weekend
There are more than 100,000 veterans in Maine, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is...
Here’s how a government shutdown would impact more than 100,000 veterans in Maine
Ellsworth police station
Ellsworth debuts new police station
Natasha Venable
Monmouth woman sentenced to 40 years for sex crimes against children
Maine Air Guard
National Guard show sky-high appreciation for employers of servicemen & women