York distillery’s application to expand denied amid concerns of whiskey fungus

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - A York-based whiskey distillery looking to expand its operation was denied its application by the town planning board over concerns of whiskey fungus.

The York planning board denied the proposal from Wiggly Bridge Distillery 4 to 1 at the York Public Library Thursday night.

The decision is based on the many neighbors who say the distillery has created whiskey fungus that has spread on their properties.

Wiggly Bridge Distillery had been trying to get approval to expand for over 18 months, and after three town planning board meetings, the board came to this conclusion.

A study done by the town earlier this year supported the neighbors’ claims, but the owner refuted those findings.

Wiggly Bridge Distillery owner David Woods declined our request for comment after the decision was made.

