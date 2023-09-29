Waterfront Concerts’ social media star keeps the clicks coming

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Goo Goo Dolls are in Friday for the final Maine Savings Amphitheater Concert of the year. But, if you think it’s the last you’ll hear from the venue until next season, you’re sorely mistaken.

Meet Kyleigh Moore.

You may not recognize her face, but if you follow Maine Savings Amphitheater on Facebook, you’ve surely seen her work.

“I’m just definitely doing, I think, everything a social media manager wants to do, but can’t do because of their bosses. And thankfully for me, mine have just let me run with it,” said Moore, marketing manager and graphic designer, Waterfront Concerts.

Moore is the Husson University graduate responsible for the signature snark found on Maine Savings Amphitheater’s socials.

While she has a team helping her, she says the voice is authentic to her... even if the first sassy post she ever made got her into a bit of hot water.

“I don’t know if I can talk about this, but...” Moore said with a laugh.

That particular post involving a certain artist we won’t name here got deleted, but then came the clicks.

Moore has been on a roll ever since.

“It’s definitely a fine line, and I have to hold my tongue a lot from what I actually want to say sometimes. So, the fact that they trust me with that, it means a lot. I’m honestly surprised they still put up with it! But in the end, social media with businesses is all about getting the engagement, getting people to interact. People don’t want to interact with, ‘Oh, thank you for visiting us at Maine Savings Amphitheater.’ They want to see the tea that I’m putting in the post,” she said.

It’s not all attitude.

Moore is able to harness the power of social media for good, too. Take, for instance, when she ran a contest to find Maine’s biggest Big Time Rush fan.

“It turns out it was a girl in the Bath area who has cancer. And so, I got to go down and surprise her with tickets. And their manager got ahold of the story, and then they actually got her backstage to go meet with them. It was just one of those shows where like, this is like a feel-good moment,” Moore said.

Whether it’s snapping back at the haters, making dreams come true, or the mundane moments in-between, Moore says she loves her job, the people she works with, but most of all: bringing live music to Mainers.

“I think with this new venue, we’re showing them what we’re really about, and we’re improving ourselves every single show, and there’s a lot more coming, and I think artists and their managers are starting to see that, and I think 2024 is going to be a good year,” she said.

To follow along, you know where to find her.

