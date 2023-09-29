U.S. Navy to commission the USS Augusta

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - The USS Augusta is being commissioned into the U.S. Navy this weekend.

The ceremony is happening in Eastport at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

This is the second ship to be named after Maine’s capital city, and this namesake is to recognize Maine’s history and the maritime indsutry.

Following the commissioning, the USS Augusta will head to its homeport of San Diego.

You can watch ther ceremony live here.

