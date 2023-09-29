U.S. Navy to commission the USS Augusta

USS Augusta
USS Augusta(U.S. Navy)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - The USS Augusta is being commissioned into the U.S. Navy this weekend.

The ceremony is happening in Eastport at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

This is the second ship to be named after Maine’s capital city, and this namesake is to recognize Maine’s history and the maritime indsutry.

Following the commissioning, the USS Augusta will head to its homeport of San Diego.

You can watch ther ceremony live here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Maine Air Guard
National Guard show sky-high appreciation for employers of servicemen & women
Upcoming events for Collins Center, Bangor Symphony Orchestra
Upcoming events for Collins Center, Bangor Symphony Orchestra
Maine-ly Apples Orchard in Dixmont
Maine-ly Apples Orchard celebrates 40 years of business
WABI TV5 4pm News
5 Things to do This Weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 1
Upcoming events for Collins Center, Bangor Symphony Orchestra
Upcoming events for Collins Center, Bangor Symphony Orchestra