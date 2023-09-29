Increasing clouds today, warmer with more sunshine this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast today while an area of low pressure builds over the mid-Atlantic states. High pressure will keep us dry. However, the low pressure system, well to our south, will bring some increasing cloud cover this afternoon and evening. It wont be overcast, but expect to start off with fog and partly cloudy skies then becoming partly to mostly cloudy in some spots through this afternoon and evening. Areas of fog, locally dense, will gradually lift over the course of the morning. Canadian wildfire smoke will continue to drift through our atmosphere today, providing a bit more of a milky look to the sky as well as moderate levels of particulate matter impacting us down at the surface. Sensitive groups should try to reduced prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. Highs this afternoon will be slightly above average reaching the upper 60′s and lower 70′s inland to the mid 60′s along the coast. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of fog developing, especially in the river valleys. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 40′s.

High pressure will remain parked over the region this weekend providing us with more sunshine and above average temperatures. The low pressure system will remain to our south and scoot off into the ocean Saturday. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies inland, with more in the way of partly to mostly cloudy skies along the coast. High temperatures will reach the lower 70′s across the state. The clouds will completely clear off the coast for Sunday so expect mostly sunny skies state wide. Temperatures will rise well above average for the second half of the weekend. On top of more sunshine, highs reach the mid to upper 70′s Sunday afternoon.

A cold front will begin to approach the region from the north late Sunday into Monday, but with little moisture to work with, no rain is anticipated. It will bring some slightly cooler temperatures for the start of the week in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Temperatures will begin to rise again possibly touching 80 in some spot by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, smoky skies. highs reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s inland to the mid 60′s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of fog developing, especially in the river valleys. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 40′s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny inland, mostly cloudy along the coast, highs reach the lower 70′s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the mid to upper 70′s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

