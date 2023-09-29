Question 1 requires Maine voters to approve borrowing billions to launch a consumer-owned utility

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - While Question 3 on this November’s statewide ballot proposes a new, consumer-owned utility called Pine Tree Power, which would be created thought a buyout of Central Maine Power and Versant, that’s not the only referendum on this topic.

Question 1 would require Maine voters to approve the future buyout price and amount to be borrowed -- if more than $1 billion in debt would be incurred to take over CMP and Versant.

Opponents of Question 3 led the petition drive to get Question 1 on the ballot.

“We did it, because we got very frustrated with the proponents of Pine Tree Power trying to play the shell game with what it was going to cost to seize the utilities. They wouldn’t say, and they still don’t say, what it’s going to cost,” Willy Ritch, Executive Director of the CMP-funded Maine Affordable Energy Coalition, said in an interview.

Ritch’s group predicts the purchase would cost $13.5 billion, or twice the value of the utilities’ assets – an estimate accepted by Governor Janet Mills in expressing opposition to launching consumer-owned utility through a hostile takeover of private companies.

But Al Cleveland, Campaign Manager, Our Power, in favor of Question 3, calls the opponents’ price estimate exaggerated.

“Question 1 is another way that the utilities are trying to scare people from the possibilities and savings of Pine Tree Power,” Cleveland said in an interview. “Those numbers that CMP and Versant are telling voters it’s going to cost aren’t based in any independent economic analysis, are not based on any nonpartisan information.”

Cleveland says the debt would be privately financed, not taxpayer financed, and paid off over 30 years using low interest municipal revenue bonds.

Ritch says, “Under Question 1, the voters of Maine would have to say, ‘Okay, we’re good with borrowing that much money.’ Or ‘No, we don’t want to borrow that much money.’”

If both questions pass, Maine voters will get a chance to weigh in on the total debt amount -- in yet another referendum.

Legal wrangling after Election Day is likely due to conflicting language in the ballot questions.

Section 11 of the full text of Question 3 says: “Notwithstanding any other provision of law enacted on or before the date upon which this chapter is enacted, if this chapter is approved by voters of the State at a statewide election, debt or liability of the company is not subject to additional voter approval.”

In other words, as Cleveland puts it, “Question 1 won’t interfere with our ability to create the Pine Tree Power Company. because we have language in our bill that preempts anything, any additional vote.”

However, the full text of Question 1 states it would not become effective until later -- until 90 days after the November vote is certified -- and says in Section 2: “Notwithstanding any provision of law to the contrary in effect as of the effective date of this section, after the effective date of this section that is not approved by the voters as required by this subsection is invalid and not legally binding nor enforceable.”

As Ritch said, “We want to make sure that voters do get a chance to weigh in on what that total debt number is.”

