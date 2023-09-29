Monmouth woman sentenced to 40 years for sex crimes against children

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Monmouth woman was sentenced to 40 years for multiple sex crimes against children.

Natasha Venable, 47, pleaded guilty to 22 charges, including three counts of gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and 14 counts of possession of sexually explicit materials.

A judge sentenced Venable to 30 years for the gross sexual assault charges and to 10 years for the sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

Once released from prison, Venable will be under supervision for the rest of her life.

Court records say venable sexually assaulted two children, ages 13 and 16, for several years.

They say Venable was listed as a sex offender and a violent predator in Illinois.

She also had an active warrant in Washington for failing to register as a sex offender.

