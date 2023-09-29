Hight Family of Dealership host annual first responder barbecue

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Hight Family of Dealerships held the second half of their 6th annual first responder barbecue today.

The two day event started yesterday in Farmington.

This afternoon, the barbecue was held at their Hight Ford dealership in Skowhegan.

Several agencies were in attendance including fire, paramedics and EMS, and police departments from various counties.

Sam Hight says it’s a small token of appreciation for all the work first responders do.

“You know, I get up in the morning, I go to a car dealership, and it’s pretty safe there, you know, but I get to feel safe, my family gets to feel safe, my employees get to feel safe, because these men and women are out there every day, you know, making sure that our communities are both healthy and safe. And, you know, sometimes they don’t get as much credit as they really should. So, I mean, this is the least we could do. It’s too bad we can only do this once a year. We should celebrate them every day of every year because they’re out there, whether it’s just risking their lives or, you know, helping us get to the hospital,” Hight said.

The Hight family has been in business in Skowhegan for 112 years.

