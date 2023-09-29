Heart of Maine United Way has big fundraising goals this year

FILE: Heart of Maine United Way
FILE: Heart of Maine United Way(Tom Krosnowski)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One organization’s annual quest to help more than 100,000 people is officially underway.

Heart of Maine United Way holding their fundraising kickoff event Friday at Doyle Field in Brewer.

Their goal this year is to raise $1.73 million.

Those funds help roughly 122,000 people spread across six counties.

Pulling together that much money to help that many people takes a village.

“We have about 3,000 people, 3,400 people that are active with United Way either as volunteers or donors. And so, you know, all of those contributions, whether it’s $1 a week, $100 a year, you know, those kinds of things really add up, and it really makes a difference for a lot of people,” said Shirar Patterson, Heart of Maine United Way president and CEO.

“Volunteers are the key that makes the whole thing go. That’s what you see here today. There’s many, many people here that are volunteering for individual companies, and, you know, people that are doing things on their own,” said John Pond, Heart of Maine United Way chairman.

Amidst the festivities, a CAN-struction competition.

Local businesses and organizations display their most creative displays out of canned goods in a can sculpture contest.

All the cans were donated to local food pantries afterward.

They had a value of around $13,000.

